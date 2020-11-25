Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

HAIN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

