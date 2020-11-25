Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Electromed by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 135.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 131,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Electromed by 117.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Electromed during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Electromed in the second quarter valued at $468,000.

Get Electromed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Electromed in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.