Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 21,700 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $528,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.