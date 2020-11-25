Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.11% of Manitex International worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Manitex International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Manitex International in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

