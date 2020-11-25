Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $765,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

