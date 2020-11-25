Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $796,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,974 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $217.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of -192.21 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.74.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

