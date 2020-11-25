Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $944,000 in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.73 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

