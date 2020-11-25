Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,799,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

