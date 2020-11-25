Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) Plans GBX 11.40 Dividend

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ERM opened at GBX 1,022 ($13.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 644 ($8.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,366 ($17.85). The stock has a market cap of $895.08 million and a P/E ratio of 35.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 886.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 828.82.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) alerts:

In other Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) news, insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,053 ($13.76) per share, with a total value of £52,650 ($68,787.56). Also, insider Imogen Joss purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 999 ($13.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.99 ($13,065.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence; and Banking & Finance.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.