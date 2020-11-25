Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

