Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Exelon by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,646 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

EXC stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

