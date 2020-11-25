Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.50

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 95126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

FANUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fanuc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

About Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

