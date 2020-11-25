Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.53

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 131238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 993.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.