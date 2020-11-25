Financial Contrast: Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) vs. CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CGI and Cyber Apps World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.12 billion 2.06 $951.45 million $3.54 20.51 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CGI and Cyber Apps World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 3 8 0 2.73 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $99.03, indicating a potential upside of 36.40%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.77% 18.99% 9.32% Cyber Apps World N/A -21.95% -16.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CGI has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CGI beats Cyber Apps World on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, management, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

