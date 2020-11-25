Financial Contrast: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IBEX and Computer Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

IBEX presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than Computer Services.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX N/A N/A N/A Computer Services 19.33% 22.46% 15.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IBEX and Computer Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $405.14 million 0.87 $15.45 million $0.84 22.80 Computer Services $284.23 million 5.63 $52.85 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IBEX.

Summary

Computer Services beats IBEX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

