Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $38.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. Piper Sandler downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

FL stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

