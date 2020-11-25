Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,701 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after buying an additional 450,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after buying an additional 627,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after buying an additional 145,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

