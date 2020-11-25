Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of FTF opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

