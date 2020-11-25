Friendz (FDZ) Trading Up 17.8% This Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $415,610.59 and approximately $37,531.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00080135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00347863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.34 or 0.03143812 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,737,996 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

