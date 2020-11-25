FY2020 Earnings Forecast for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issued By Oppenheimer

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of frontdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

FTDR stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19. frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 10.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.