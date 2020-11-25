FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Decreased by Analyst

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.90) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 6.26% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

