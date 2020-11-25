FY2020 EPS Estimates for George Weston Limited (WN.TO) Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston Limited (WN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) stock opened at C$96.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.45. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$84.01 and a 52-week high of C$111.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$97.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.47.

About George Weston Limited (WN.TO)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

