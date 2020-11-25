FY2020 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Reduced by Analyst

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $18.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

Humana stock opened at $408.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.67. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

