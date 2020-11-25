FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kronos Bio, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kronos Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRON. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,437,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,315,578. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Barbara Kosacz purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 614,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 553,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,220.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

