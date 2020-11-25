FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Reduced by Analyst

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

NYSE MA opened at $342.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

