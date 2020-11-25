FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Issued By DA Davidson

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $9.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.13. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Target stock opened at $177.86 on Monday. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $179.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 11.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $238,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.