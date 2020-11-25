FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.28. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

ZION opened at $41.86 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 375,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,632 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

