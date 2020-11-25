FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Lifted by Analyst

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cubic in a report released on Thursday, November 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Cubic’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

NYSE:CUB opened at $62.16 on Monday. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -478.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cubic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cubic by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.