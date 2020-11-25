FY2021 EPS Estimates for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Lifted by KeyCorp

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $38.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.20. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $42.69.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,294 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at $21,746,255.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.96%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

