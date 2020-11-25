FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TYOYY)

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taiyo Yuden in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $7.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taiyo Yuden’s FY2022 earnings at $10.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYOYY opened at $165.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76. Taiyo Yuden has a 12-month low of $91.10 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.