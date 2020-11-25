FY2021 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

TJX opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.