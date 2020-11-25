G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.10

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 11179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

GFSZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut G4S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded G4S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

