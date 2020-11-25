Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $12.23 on Monday. Genetron has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $17.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

