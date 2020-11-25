Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,425. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $3,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 27.0% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 39.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.