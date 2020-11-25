Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (GER.V) (CVE:GER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (GER.V) (CVE:GER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 72000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

About Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (GER.V) (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec, Canada; the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Hondura, as well as Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

