Glen Suarez Sells 24,717 Shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Stock

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) insider Glen Suarez sold 24,717 shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77), for a total transaction of £128,034.06 ($167,277.32).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) stock opened at GBX 538 ($7.03) on Wednesday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 335.50 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 644 ($8.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 472.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 463.25. The company has a market cap of $772.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 25.75 and a current ratio of 26.56.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L)’s payout ratio is -21.03%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.