Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,123,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,162,000 after buying an additional 750,169 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,440,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after buying an additional 443,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

