Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 417 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $189,007,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,239,000 after purchasing an additional 307,877 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $482.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.74.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,696 shares of company stock worth $124,028,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

