Glenview Trust Co Has $393,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,742,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

