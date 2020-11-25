Glenview Trust Co Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.92 and its 200 day moving average is $164.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

