Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 45.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,883,000 after buying an additional 1,000,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 82.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,801,000 after buying an additional 1,164,522 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,317,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,524,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,831,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,989,000 after buying an additional 48,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after buying an additional 899,189 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

