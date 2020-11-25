Glenview Trust Co Invests $208,000 in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

