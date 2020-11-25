Glenview Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sealed Air by 118.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,572 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $52,926,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sealed Air by 28.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,508,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 335,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,728 shares of company stock worth $2,406,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

