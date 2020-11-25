Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,035,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 79.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 258,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,452,607.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,517,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

