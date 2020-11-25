Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Position Boosted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,924 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Gold Fields worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFI. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $96,000. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GFI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

NYSE GFI opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

