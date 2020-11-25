Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:GMHI opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. Gores Metropoulos has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMHI. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Metropoulos

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

