GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) versus ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Head to Head Comparison

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

GP Strategies has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 1.84% 4.74% 2.25% ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GP Strategies and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 3 0 3.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

GP Strategies presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given GP Strategies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GP Strategies and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $583.29 million 0.37 $15.19 million $0.84 14.90 ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 2.10 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

GP Strategies beats ATA Creativity Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management. This segment also provides engineering and technical services comprising design, development and delivery of technical work-based learning, plant launch initiatives, engineering design and construction management, fabrication, management, operational excellence consulting, chemical demilitarization, homeland security, emergency management support, and asset management and performance improvement consulting, as well as technical documentation services; EtaPRO performance and condition monitoring system, a suite of real-time digital solutions for facilities and power-generating units; and GPiLEARN+ portal, a web-based off-the-shelf delivery format of technical courses. The Business Transformation Services segment offers custom product sales training and service technical training primarily to automotive manufacturers and service technicians; and organizational development solutions, including strategy, leadership, employee engagement and culture consulting, enterprise technology implementation and adoption, and organization design and business performance consulting. It serves companies in the automotive, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, retail, healthcare, education, and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

