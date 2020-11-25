Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Shares Up 31.7%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price traded up 31.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 1,763,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 804,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

GTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $148.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

