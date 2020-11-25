Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $274.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,222 shares of company stock worth $3,001,274 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.10.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

