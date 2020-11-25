Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

